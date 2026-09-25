Rescued serviceman regains consciousness after Caspian Sea tragedy

Bekbolat Izbasarov, head of the Mangistau region health department, said the serviceman is receiving treatment in the hospital's therapeutic ward and remains under constant medical supervision.

As written before, the tragedy occurred on September 24 during a combat training exercise when weather conditions rapidly deteriorated and strong winds swept away the servicemen into the Caspian Sea. Twelve servicemen have been confirmed dead, while two others remain missing and search operations continue.

The Khazar Qorgany 2026 naval exercises began on September 22 in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. The drills involved over 500 military personnel, naval ships and boats, hydrographic vessels, Coast Guard units from the National Security Committee Border Service, and Air Defense Forces aviation.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the families of the victims and instructed authorities to establish all circumstances surrounding the incident and provide assistance to the bereaved families. A government commission led by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev has been established to investigate the causes of the tragedy. Criminal proceedings have been launched under two articles of the law.

By a presidential decree, a national day of mourning has been declared in the Republic of Kazakhstan for September 25, 2026.

It was earlier reported, prosecutors name suspects in probe into deaths of mlitary on Caspian Coast in Mangistau region.