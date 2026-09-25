Caspian Sea tragedy: Bodies of two missing servicemen found, search operation ends

On September 25 at around 9:15 a.m., search and rescue teams discovered the bodies of Sergeant Mansur Gumarov and sailor Miras Turdybekuly, who had previously been reported missing.

The leadership and personnel of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces expressed their deep and sincere condolences to the families and close ones of the servicemen who died.

The ministry said the families of the deceased will receive comprehensive assistance, including financial and psychological support.

Earlier, Qazinform reported prosecutors named suspects in a probe into the deaths of mlitary on the Caspian coast in Mangistau region.

It was reported that the incident occurred on September 24 during naval drills on the Caspian Sea coast. 19 servicemen were swept into the sea after weather conditions deteriorated sharply and winds strengthened.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov decreed the establishment of a government commission to investigate the deaths of servicemen during naval drills in Mangistau region.

The Ministry of Defense has released the list of 12 servicemen killed during the naval drills in Mangistau region.

The President expressed his deep condolences to the families of the military personnel who died today during military exercises in Mangistau region.

The Khazar Qorgany 2026 naval exercises began on September 22 in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. The drills involved over 500 military personnel, naval ships and boats, hydrographic vessels, Coast Guard units from the National Security Committee Border Service, and Air Defense Forces aviation.

September 25 has been declared a day of national mourning in Kazakhstan.