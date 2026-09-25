Five military officials detained over deaths of servicemen during Caspian Sea exercises

Those detained include the Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, two commanders of military units, as well as the commanders of a marine infantry company and a boat.

All five have been designated as suspects and placed in a temporary detention facility under the Aktau Police Department.

A pre-trial investigation is being conducted by an Interior Ministry military investigative unit into the deaths of servicemen during the Khazar Korgany - 2026 military exercises.

According to investigators, on September 24, during the exercises on the Caspian Sea coast, 43 kilometers from the city of Aktau, servicemen were swept out to sea while disembarking from the Qaisar boat amid unfavorable weather conditions.

The investigation is examining the circumstances surrounding decisions made during the organization and execution of the training and combat mission, compliance with safety requirements, consideration of hydrometeorological conditions, the technical condition of the boat, and the actions of officials responsible for conducting the exercises and ensuring the safety of personnel.

Necessary investigative and procedural measures are underway. The actions of all suspects will receive a legal assessment in accordance with established procedures.

The progress of the pre-trial investigation is under special oversight by Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry and Prosecutor General’s Office.

Earlier today, the Government commission set further measures in the Caspian Sea incident probe.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense announced the completion of a search and rescue operation in the Caspian Sea after the bodies of two servicemen who had gone missing were found.

Qazinform reported prosecutors named suspects in a probe into the deaths of mlitary on the Caspian coast in Mangistau region.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov decreed the establishment of a government commission to investigate the deaths of servicemen during naval drills in Mangistau region.

The President expressed his deep condolences to the families of the military personnel who died today during military exercises in Mangistau region.

The Khazar Qorgany 2026 naval exercises began on September 22 in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. The drills involved over 500 military personnel, naval ships and boats, hydrographic vessels, Coast Guard units from the National Security Committee Border Service, and Air Defense Forces aviation.

September 25 has been declared a day of national mourning in Kazakhstan.