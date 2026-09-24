Nine Kazakh servicemen die during Caspian Sea naval exercises

According to preliminary information, 19 servicemen were swept into the sea after weather conditions rapidly deteriorated and strong winds developed while they were carrying out a combat training mission during exercises conducted by the Naval Forces of Kazakhstan's Armed Forces.

“With deep regret, we announce that on September 24, during exercises conducted by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Caspian Sea coast, servicemen carrying out a combat training mission were carried off by waves following a sudden deterioration in weather conditions and strengthening winds. According to preliminary data, 19 servicemen were swept out to sea," a statement from the ministry reads.

According to the ministry, the deaths of nine servicemen have been confirmed, while three have been rescued, one of whom has been hospitalized. The search for the remaining personnel is ongoing.

A search-and-rescue operation is underway, involving Naval Forces units, Ministry of Emergencies personnel, aviation, and other relevant services dispatched immediately to the scene.

A commission led by Defense Minister Lieutenant General of Aviation Dauren Kosanov has been sent to the site to investigate the incident and coordinate rescue efforts.

The Ministry of Defense extended its condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased servicemen and said it would provide the families with the necessary assistance and support.

Further information on the rescue operation and the condition of the affected servicemen will be released as details become available.

Earlier, it was reported that 11 people had been killed and 3 injured in a mass shooting in South Africa.