Kazakh President condoles over death of the military in Mangistau region

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned to take all necessary measures to determine the circumstances of the tragedy and render assistance to the bereaved families.

As it was reported, 19 servicemen were swept out to sea during naval drills. Nine of them were confirmed dead. Three were rescued, of whom one was hospitalized.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov decreed the establishment of a government commission to investigate the deaths of servicemen during naval drills in the region.

The commission includes the defense minister, the governor of the Mangistau region, senior officials from the ministries of labor and social protection, emergency situations, healthcare and transport, as well as the chief military prosecutor and representatives of the Border Service.