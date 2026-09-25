Kazakh Qurultay and Adilet Party pledge 1.6B tenge to support bereaved families

Qurultay Chairman Aibek Dadebay expressed deepest condolences on behalf of all deputies to the family members and close ones of the died servicemen, describing the tragedy as a loss for the entire nation.

The Qurultay deputies supported a voluntary fundraising campaign for the families of the late and injured military. They have collected 146, 650,000 tenge from personal contributions, which will be transferred to the Ulttyq Ruh (National Spirit) Fund. Donations continue to be received, with several deputies contributing between KZT 5 million and KZT 20 million each.

The Adilet Party and members of its Business Council announced they would also allocate 1.5 billion tenge to support the bereaved families.

The funds will also be transferred to the Ulttyq Ruh Fund.

They also conveyed their deepest condolences, sharing the pain of loss and wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

As written before, on September 24, during the exercises on the Caspian Sea coast, 43 kilometers from the city of Aktau, servicemen were swept out to sea while disembarking from the Qaisar boat amid unfavorable weather conditions.

The investigation is examining the circumstances surrounding decisions made during the organization and execution of the training and combat mission, compliance with safety requirements, consideration of hydrometeorological conditions, the technical condition of the boat, and the actions of officials responsible for conducting the exercises and ensuring the safety of personnel.

Necessary investigative and procedural measures are underway. The actions of all suspects will receive a legal assessment in accordance with established procedures.

The progress of the pre-trial investigation is under special oversight by Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry and Prosecutor General’s Office.

Criminal proceedings have been launched, and five Defense Ministry officials have been detained as part of the investigation.

Earlier today, the Government commission set further measures in the Caspian Sea incident probe.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense announced the completion of a search and rescue operation in the Caspian Sea after the bodies of two servicemen who had gone missing were found.

Qazinform reported prosecutors named suspects in a probe into the deaths of military personnel on the Caspian coast in Mangistau region.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov decreed the establishment of a government commission to investigate the deaths of servicemen during naval drills in Mangistau region.

The President expressed his deep condolences to the families of the military personnel who died today during military exercises in Mangistau region.

The Khazar Qorgany 2026 naval exercises began on September 22 in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. The drills involved over 500 military personnel, naval ships and boats, hydrographic vessels, Coast Guard units from the National Security Committee Border Service, and Air Defense Forces aviation.

September 25 has been declared a day of national mourning in Kazakhstan.