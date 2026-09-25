Khalyk Kenesi members pledge 815 million tenge to families of servicemen killed in Caspian incident

According to the Secretariat of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi, the funds will be transferred directly to the families of the deceased servicemen.

Andrey Lavrentyev, chairman of the Board of Directors of Allur Group, and Shakhmurat Mutalip, CEO of Integra Construction KZ, will each provide 25 million tenge to every affected family.

Gaji Gajiyev, CEO of SA Construction Group, will allocate 100 million tenge to support the families, while Zhumabek Zhanykulov, founder of Karazhal Operating, will provide 50 million tenge.

Bakhyt Ataibekov, Dmitry Laktyushin, Akbarjon Ismailov and Imamzada Shagirtayev will each contribute 10 million tenge.

Gennady Zenchenko, Alexander Kuprienko, Syrym Yertayev and Lugmar Bularov will each donate 5 million tenge.

The initiative was also joined by Nikolai Arsyutin, Rafail Gajibalayev, Manas Tashybekov, Latipsha Asanov and Abdulla Ismatullayev, who will each contribute 1 million tenge to support the families of the deceased servicemen.

Earlier, Yerlan Koshanov, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi, expressed condolences to the family members and close ones of the servicemen. He noted that, following an instruction from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a special government commission had been established and all necessary assistance was being organized.

“The deaths of our servicemen are, first and foremost, a profound human tragedy,” Koshanov said.

He also noted that September 25 had been declared a day of national mourning by presidential decree, expressing his condolences to the families of those who died and wishing the injured a speedy recovery and return home.

Earlier, Qazinform reported two criminal cases had been launched after 12 servicemen died in the Caspian Sea exercises.

Earlier, it was reported that the incident occurred on September 24 during naval drills on the Caspian Sea coast. 19 servicemen were swept into the sea after weather conditions deteriorated sharply and winds strengthened.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov decreed the establishment of a government commission to investigate the deaths of servicemen during naval drills in Mangistau region.

The Ministry of Defense has released the list of 12 servicemen killed during the naval drills in Mangistau region.

The President expressed his deep condolences to the families of the military personnel who died today during military exercises in Mangistau region.

The Khazar Qorgany 2026 naval exercises began on September 22 in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea. The drills involved over 500 military personnel, naval ships and boats, hydrographic vessels, Coast Guard units from the National Security Committee Border Service, and Air Defense Forces aviation.

September 25 has been declared a day of national mourning in Kazakhstan.