Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day

The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan cherishes the memory of the military valor and selfless labor, honoring its heroes, who demonstrate true determination and courage, delivering care and support to veterans.

2. Military parade marking 80th anniversary of Great Victory in WWII kicks off in Astana

Astana hosted a grand military parade showcasing Kazakhstan’s armed forces. Over 4,000 servicemen are participating, along with more than 200 units of military equipment and 66 planes and helicopters.

3. Kazakhstan, Vietnam establish strategic partnership

During the official visit of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm, the two nations signed a joint statement elevating bilateral ties to a strategic partnership. The sides emphasized trade, agriculture, education, energy and tourism as key areas for cooperation.

4. Kazakhstan–Vietnam: The voice of developing countries in the global economic architecture

In an interview with the Kazinform News Agency, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, Bui Thanh Son, discussed the state of Kazakhstan-Vietnam relations.

5. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, alongside the world leaders, who arrived in Moscow for the Victory Day parade, laid flowers and paid tribute to Great Patriotic War heroes.

6. Kazinform News Agency marks 80 years of Great Victory with photo exhibition in Kazakh capital

Kazinform International News Agency and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company host an exhibition, marking 80 years of the Great Victory. The exhibition featured 80 unique archival images conveying the wartime captured by photojournalists of Kazinform News Agency, that has begun record-keeping of key events in the public life and the state for more than a century.

7. Kazakhstan and UAE to build wind farm in Zhambyl region

Kazakhstan and the UAE will jointly construct a 1 GW wind power plant in Zhambyl region. The wind farm project stipulates introducing one of the advanced energy storage systems with a 300 MW/600 MWh capacity.

8. Kazakh National Bank issues banknote on occasion of 80 years since Great Victory

The National Bank of Kazakhstan released a commemorative 1,000 tenge banknote marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. The banknote will be issued in a limited run of 5 million copies.

9. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tó Lâm attend concert with participation of Dimash

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and General Secretary of the Central Committee of Vietnam’s Communist Party Tô Lâm attended a concert as part of the Culture Days of Vietnam in Kazakhstan. The Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra of Astana Ballet Theatre, choir of the State Opera and Ballet Theatre Astana Opera as well as prominent artists of Kazakhstan and Vietnam, including Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen, took stage at the Astana Opera Theatre.

10. Kazakh schoolboy shines at 2025 Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad

Kazakh school student Ramazan Butantayev has won a gold medal of the 2025 Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad. APLO is a prestigious intellectual competition gathering around 500 participants from 12 countries, such as China, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Iran, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.

