Kazakh schoolboy shines at 2025 Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad

According to the Ministry of Enlightenment, APLO is a prestigious intellectual competition gathering around 500 participants from 12 countries, such as China, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Iran, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.

Team Kazakhstan has demonstrated a record-breaking result with 5 medals and 3 certificates of honor obtained.

The medal winners of the event are:

Ramazan Butantayev – 10th grade student of IT Specialized Lyceum, Mangistau region;

Samir Sarbassov – 12th grade student of Astana-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School;

Timur Kantayev – 11th grade student of Arystan Specialized Lyceum, Almaty;

Zere Serikova – 11th grade student, No 9 Zerde School, Astana;

Temirlan Seitbattal – 11th grade student, Bilim-Innovation Lyceum, Akmola region;

Certificates of honor were awarded to:

Islam Sipattalov – 10th grade student of Aktobe -based Bilim-Innovation Lyceum;

Shyngys Karassayev – 11th grade student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School, Uralsk;

Aron Khassanov – 11th grade student, Bilim-Innovation Lyceum, Atyrau;

Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad is an international intellectual linguistics competition for high school students, enabling the winners to get a ticket to the International Linguistics Olympiad. The competition aims at developing the school students' logical thinking, language intuition and intercultural competence.

