    Kazakh schoolboy shines at 2025 Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad

    10:48, 5 May 2025

    Kazakh school student Ramazan Butantayev has won a gold medal of the 2025 Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan

    According to the Ministry of Enlightenment, APLO is a prestigious intellectual competition gathering around 500 participants from 12 countries, such as China, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Iran, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.

    Team Kazakhstan has demonstrated a record-breaking result with 5 medals and 3 certificates of honor obtained.

    The medal winners of the event are: 

    Ramazan Butantayev – 10th grade student of IT Specialized Lyceum, Mangistau region;

    Samir Sarbassov – 12th grade student of Astana-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School;

    Timur Kantayev – 11th grade student of Arystan Specialized Lyceum, Almaty;

    Zere Serikova – 11th grade student, No 9 Zerde School, Astana;

    Temirlan Seitbattal – 11th grade student, Bilim-Innovation Lyceum, Akmola region;

    Certificates of honor were awarded to:

    Islam Sipattalov – 10th grade student of Aktobe -based Bilim-Innovation Lyceum;

    Shyngys Karassayev – 11th grade student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School, Uralsk;

    Aron Khassanov – 11th grade student, Bilim-Innovation Lyceum, Atyrau;

    Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad is an international intellectual linguistics competition for high school students, enabling the winners to get a ticket to the International Linguistics Olympiad. The competition aims at developing  the school students' logical thinking, language intuition and intercultural competence.

    Earlier it was reported that eighth-grade pupil of the Astana School-Gymnasium No. 49, Sultan Ibragim, created a solar-powered phone charger. 

