Military parade marking 80th anniversary of Great Victory in WWII kicks off in Astana

Over 4,000 servicemen are participating, along with more than 200 units of military equipment and 66 planes and helicopters.

It is streamed on LED screens across the country and on the Defense Ministry’s official YouTube channel and national TV channels.

Veterans of World War II, elite military units of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, veterans of the Armed Forces and other military units, and representatives of the military law enforcement bodies were invited to the parade. Over 5,000 residents and guests of Astana gathered at the square.

Notably, today, May 7, Kazakhstan is celebrating Defender of the Fatherland Day, marking 33 years since the establishment of its national Armed Forces.