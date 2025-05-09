EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow

    14:51, 9 May 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the ceremony of laying flowers at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service. 

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers at tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
    Photo credit: Still image

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, alongside the world leaders, who arrived in Moscow for the Victory Day parade, laid flowers and paid tribute to Great Patriotic War heroes.

    As earlier reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, who marched in the military parade at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, making the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. 

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers at tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
    Photo credit: Still image
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers at tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
    Photo credit: Still image
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers at tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
    Photo credit: Still image

    Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived at the Kremlin Palace for the Victory Day parade.

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Russia 80 Years of Great Victory
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All