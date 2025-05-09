Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
14:51, 9 May 2025
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the ceremony of laying flowers at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, alongside the world leaders, who arrived in Moscow for the Victory Day parade, laid flowers and paid tribute to Great Patriotic War heroes.
As earlier reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, who marched in the military parade at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, making the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.
Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived at the Kremlin Palace for the Victory Day parade.