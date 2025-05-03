Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. One nation, many cultures: Kazakhstan celebrates Unity Day

On May 1, Kazakhstan marked Unity Day, a national holiday celebrating the country’s cultural and ethnic diversity. The 30th anniversary of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan is also celebrated in 2025.

2. Kazakhstan attends BRICS FMs meeting

A meeting of the BRICS Council of Foreign Ministers was held under the chairmanship of Brazil. The meeting was held within the framework of the priorities of the Brazilian chairmanship, reflected in the motto: “Strengthening cooperation of the countries of the Global South for more inclusive and sustainable governance.”

3. Kazakhstan, France developing Lake Balkhash preservation master plan

Kazakhstan is set to join forces with the French Development Agency, French geological survey (BRGM) and local experts to study the Lake Balkhash basin, with BRGM planning field trips to survey wells, gauging stations and irrigated lands in the basin of Lake Balkhash.

4. Roe deer caught on trail camera at Kazakhstan’s Charyn National Park

Roe deer were spotted at the Charyn State National Nature Park. To note, roe deer serve as an indicator of the health of the environment and biological balance.

5. Why immunization equity matters more than ever - interview with Robb Butler

With European Immunization Week underway, Kazinform News Agency interviewed Robb Butler, Director of the Division of Communicable Diseases, Environment and Health at the WHO Regional Office for Europe, about how vaccines are shaping health systems across the region.

6. World-famous Romanian choir to perform in Kazakhstan for first time

The celebrated creative team from Romania – the National Chamber Choir Madrigal – Marin Constantin, which has become a hallmark of Romanian culture and successfully performs all over the world, will present its art for the first time in Kazakhstan at Astana Opera.

7. Kazakhstan sweeps 6 medals at the Balkan Mathematical Olympiad

The 42nd Balkan Mathematical Olympiad was held in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, bringing together students from 22 countries. Kazakhstani pupils added three silver and three bronze medals to the country’s tally.

8. Kazakh weightlifter wins Youth World Championships title

Kazakh Beibarys Yerseit won a gold medal in the men’s 61 kg finals at the 2025 Youth and Junior (U17 & U20) World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru.

9. North Kazakhstan ensemble of deaf dancers triumphs in China’s Tianjin

North Kazakhstan’s ensemble of deaf dancers SENSITIVE has triumphed at the Lace of Tianjin 2025 II International Festival of Culture and Arts in China. The ensemble was recognized the best in three nominations: Stylized Folk Dance, Contemporary Dance, and Original Genre.

10. Kazakhstan grabs gold at Asian Club Taekwondo Championships

Team Kazakhstan clinched five medals, including one gold, one silver, and three bronze on the Day 1 of the tournament. Kazakhstan’s Mariya Sevostyanova (57 kg) secured a gold medal.

