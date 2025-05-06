Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tô Lâm attend concert with participation of Dimash

The Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra of Astana Ballet Theatre, choir of the State Opera and Ballet Theatre Astana Opera as well as prominent artists of Kazakhstan and Vietnam, including Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen, took stage at the Astana Opera Theatre.

Photo credit: Akorda

As earlier reported, General Secretary of Central Committee of Vietnam’s Communist Party Tô Lâm had arrived at the Akorda presidential palace.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had awarded the 1st class Dostyq Order to General Secretary of Vietnam’s Communist Party Tô Lâm.

It was also reported that Kazakhstan and Vietnam had established a strategic partnership.