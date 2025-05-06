Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tô Lâm attend concert with participation of Dimash
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and General Secretary of the Central Committee of Vietnam’s Communist Party Tô Lâm attended a concert as part of the Culture Days of Vietnam in Kazakhstan, Akorda reports.
The Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra of Astana Ballet Theatre, choir of the State Opera and Ballet Theatre Astana Opera as well as prominent artists of Kazakhstan and Vietnam, including Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen, took stage at the Astana Opera Theatre.
As earlier reported, General Secretary of Central Committee of Vietnam’s Communist Party Tô Lâm had arrived at the Akorda presidential palace.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had awarded the 1st class Dostyq Order to General Secretary of Vietnam’s Communist Party Tô Lâm.
It was also reported that Kazakhstan and Vietnam had established a strategic partnership.