Kazakh National Bank issues banknote on occasion of 80 years since Great Victory

The banknote will be issued in a limited run of 5 million copies.

May 9 is a significant date for the entire world, and Kazakhstan played an important role in securing the Victory. Around 1.2 million people were mobilized from our republic - nearly 20% of the total population at the time. Our compatriots fought bravely in the infantry, tank divisions, aviation, and naval forces. To honor their courage and heroism, the National Bank is issuing a commemorative banknote in our national currency, said the bank’s press service.

The color of the banknotes is brown-beige.

The front side features the Glory Memorial at the Park of 28 Panfilov Guardsmen, honoring the heroes who gave their lives for their homeland, along with a micro-optical security strip that reveals a dynamic 3D effect when tilted - showing the eternal flame and flying cranes in motion, whose silhouettes symbolize goodness, hope, and life.

Photo credit: The National Bank of Kazakhstan

The reverse side displays a map of Kazakhstan overlaid with fragments of historical archival photographs, provided by the Central State Archive of Film and Photo Documents and Sound Recording of the Ministry of Culture and Information, along with the Order of the Patriotic War - a powerful symbol of courage, resilience, and bravery.

The commemorative 1,000 tenge banknote is legal tender across the Republic of Kazakhstan and must be accepted at face value for all types of payments, as well as for deposits, transfers, exchanges, and transactions in all banks throughout the country.

As reported earlier, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had laid flowers to the Otan Ana Monument in Astana.