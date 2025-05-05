Kazinform News Agency marks 80 years of Great Victory with photo exhibition in Kazakh capital

The event in the central waiting hall at Nurly Zhol railway station examined the contribution of Kazakhstan to the fall of the Fascist regime. The exhibition was attended by deputies of the Kazakh parliament’s Senate and Majilis, honored veterans of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, public members as well as residents and guests of the capital.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssenbekov/Kazinform

The exhibition featured 80 unique archival images conveying the wartime captured by photojournalists of Kazinform News Agency, that has begun record-keeping of key events in the public life and the state for more than a century.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssenbekov/Kazinform

Fast forward to 105 years, Kazinform Agency now boasts an archive of over one million images, including thousands of images of the Great Patriotic War. Of these, we’re presenting 80 war images, most of which have not been published before. The exhibition is held to showcase them to the general public – the station’s passengers, residents and guests of the capital, said Askar Dzhaldinov, Deputy Director at the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President for Operations.

Dzhaldinov noted that the exhibition’s aim is to convey the realities of that period of time, preserve the memory of the heroism of our nation and remind the younger generation of the price for the Great Victory.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssenbekov/Kazinform

The authors of many images remain unknow, as Kazinform Agency is on a quest to determine them, with only authors as Grebnev, Redkin, Galkin identified.

As Kazinform turned 105, many images captured by our correspondents from the 30s of last century to the 90s of this century have been restored, said Vladimir Kuryatov, Deputy Managing Director, Chief Editor of Multimedia Content at Kazinform, highlighting the continuous archival work.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssenbekov/Kazinform

The photographs featured at the exhibition are of soldiers, homefront workers, medical workers and scientists, including pilot, two-time Hero of the Soviet Union Talgat Bigeldinov, Kazakh sniper Aliya Moldagulova, machine gunner Manshuk Mametova, Major General Ivan Panfilov, Hero of the Soviet Union Baurzhan Momyshuly and others.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssenbekov/Kazinform

This photo exhibition presents a set of four blocks, including “The Second World War 1939-1945”, “Panfilov Heroes”, “Women on the Home Front”, “The Feat of Railway Workers”.

Talgat Aldabergenov, Deputy Chairman at Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company said: “The company attaches great importance to honoring war and labor veterans”.

80 years of the Victory is a significant date to all of us, he said, noting railway workers’ huge contribution to the Great Victory.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssenbekov/Kazinform

The exhibition at Nurly Zhol railway station is to run through late July, with its video version set to be screened on LED displays at airports across Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Soltan Zhekssenbekov/Kazinform

