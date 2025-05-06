Kazakhstan, Vietnam establish strategic partnership

Below is the full Joint Statement on establishment of a strategic partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.

On the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of the official visit to Kazakhstan of Ho Chi Minh, great Vietnamese Party and State leader, commemorated during 2024-2025, and on the eve of the 35th Anniversary of Kazakhstan-Viet Nam diplomatic relations to be marked in 2027, at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, H.E. Mr. To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam paid a state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan on May 6-7, 2025.

During the visit, General Secretary To Lam held talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and had meetings with other officials of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Leaders of the two countries (referred to as the “Parties”) highly valued the traditional friendship and cooperation between Kazakhstan and Viet Nam, which has been vigorously expanded and strengthened over the last years;

- engaged in broad and in-depth discussions on how to advance the bilateral ties in the time to come, as well as on regional and international issues of common concern;

- reaffirmed that Kazakhstan and Viet Nam are very important partners of each other in their regions;

- agreed to expand mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Viet Nam across various fields;

- attached importance to fostering and promoting further in the coming time the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam have developed substantive, positive and multifaceted relations, reinforced by warm people-to-people links.

The Parties agreed that developing and deepening the Kazakhstan-Viet Nam relations are in accordance with the common interests of the two peoples, significantly contributing to ensuring peace, stability and development in the region and the world;

- agreed to elevate the bilateral ties to a Strategic partnership and to continue to boost cooperation, as follows:

I. Strengthening political cooperation and diplomacy

The Parties agreed to step up delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels through the Party, State, Government and Parliament channels;

- to support the expansion of the close relations between the people of Kazakhstan and Viet Nam and to mull over the establishment of new cooperation mechanisms between ministries, agencies and localities of the two countries.

The Parties agreed to enhance cooperation between the legislative bodies, including increasing delegation exchanges, bilateral and multilateral engagements, especially between senior leaders, between professional committees, the Young and Women Parliamentarians Group in line with the two countries' new partnership framework;

- to consider the signing of cooperation agreement between the two legislative bodies in the near future;

- to enhance the effectiveness of political consultation at Deputy foreign minister level.

The Parties noted the importance of regular exchanges on bilateral cooperation, foreign policies, and regional and international issues of shared concerns.

II. Expanding cooperation in national defense, security and justice

National defense and security

Leaders of the two countries agreed to consider establishing cooperation in the field of defense and security;

- to promote the consolidation of the cooperation framework, aiming toward the signing of cooperation agreements in the field of defense and security and explore the possibility of cooperation in training and UN peacekeeping operations.

The Parties noted the importance of promoting the effectiveness of signed cooperation agreements.

Leaders of the two countries agreed to advance negotiations towards the signing of cooperation agreements in the fields of security and crime prevention, strengthening cooperation, information exchange and transfer of defense technology;

- to cooperate in assessing and forecasting issues related to national interests and security of the two countries.

Justice

The Parties agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation in the field of justice, effectively implement signed cooperation agreements and examining signing of new instruments;

- recognized the importance of preventing and combating corruption;

- agreed to strengthen cooperation through information sharing, capacity building, and promotion of transparency and integrity in public governance.

III. Expanding economic, trade, investment and finance cooperation

The Parties agreed to promote economic cooperation in a substantive, effective and comprehensive manner;

- noted the importance of continuing the implementation of signed cooperation agreements;

- encouraged efforts to enhance the effectiveness of Intergovernmental Commission for trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation;

- supported the promotion of the establishment and role of the Kazakhstan-Viet Nam Joint Business Council to facilitate trade promotion and strengthen business linkages within the cooperation agreement between the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Viet Nam;

- agreed to improve investment and business environment and consider the signing of new Agreement on Investment Encouragement and Protection, as well as the Joint Action Plan for promoting trade and economic cooperation;

- agreed to enhance effective coordination and support each other within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), with stronger focus on facilitating the export of goods from Viet Nam to the EAEU and vice versa;

- agreed to promote cooperation and exchange of experiences in building, managing and operating international financial centres; and to support training of human resources to serve the operation of such centres.

IV. Promoting substantial cooperation in agriculture, science, technology, digital transformation, energy, culture, sports, tourism, education, labour and environment

Agriculture

The Parties agreed to promote the modernization of the agricultural cooperation programme, through activities within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission;

- welcomed the forthcoming signing of the Agreement on Veterinary Cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, considering it an important step towards strengthening agricultural cooperation;

- agreed that other instruments may be developed in the near future to further deepen the partnership.

The Parties agreed to strengthen the exchange of policies and orientations for agricultural development;

- to explore options for developing a legal framework for the export of farm produce of each side's strength;

- to support in research and application of high technologies in agriculture sector;

- to promote the opening of agricultural and fishery markets to increase bilateral trade turnover.

Science, technology and digital transformation

The Parties agreed to actively promote the implementation of agreements and commitments within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission, including the consideration of establishing the Sub-committee for science and technology cooperation under its framework;

- to enhance cooperation in research and development of high technology, digital technology, innovation, and digital infrastructure, including the promotion of signing cooperation agreements in these fields;

- to consider the possibility of establishing cooperation between relevant agencies of the two countries in the field of exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes.

Transportation

Kazakhstan informed Viet Nam side on taking measures among the states of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) on transit transport services and proposed to Viet Nam side to explore possibility of using Middle Corridor for the delivery their export goods to various directions through the territory of Kazakhstan.

The Parties highly appreciate signing of the binding transaction documentation on sale-purchase of the «Qazaq Air» on December 24, 2024, between the «NWF Samruk-Kazyna» JSC, Vietnamese conglomerate «Sovico Group» and its local partner;

- encourage similar cooperation activities in this field to promote trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people relations between the two countries in the near future.

Energy - Mining

The Parties agreed to promote cooperation in the fields of oil and gas exploration and the provision of oil and gas services;

- to explore the potential and feasible solutions to strengthen energy cooperation, including clean and renewable energy and strengthen the possibility of signing new instruments;

- to promote cooperation in the fields of mining to diversify the sources of raw materials and fuel inputs.

Culture and sports

The Parties aim to continue promoting the Agreement signed in 2015 between the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Viet Nam on cooperation in the field of culture and sports;

- to increase exchanges of cultural, art and sports delegations between the two countries;

- to provide training for athlete in each other’s strengths (futsal, volleyball, etc);

- noted the importance of holding of Viet Nam Culture Days in Kazakhstan in 2025 and Kazakhstan Culture Days in Viet Nam in 2026.

Tourism

The Parties noted the need to continue promoting the signed instruments;

- to boost the promotion of tourism potential and strengths of each side;

- to actively exchange experience and information regarding tourism policies and management.

Education

The Parties agreed to intensify cooperation within the framework of the Agreement on Education cooperation, signed in 2009, and the Protocol on amendment to the Agreement signed in 2011, including considering awarding scholarships to students of each side according to their needs and study fields;

- to encourage comprehensive and continuous cooperation, expansion of exchanges, including academic mobility of students, lecturers and researchers, as well as increasing interaction in training of highly qualified specialists both in Kazakhstan and in Viet Nam.

Labour

The Parties discussed opportunities to enhance manpower exchanges in the industries and sectors that the labour markets of both parties need, based on the Agreement on temporary labour activities of Kazakhstan citizens in Viet Nam and Vietnamese citizens in Kazakhstan, signed in 2010.

Environment

Leaders of the two countries agreed to strengthen mutual efforts in responding to climate change, including adapting to desertification and greening;

- to explore the possibility of carrying out joint programs and projects on climate change adaptation, environmental protection and green growth.

V. Strengthening bilateral interregional cooperation and people-to-people exchanges

The Parties highly valued establishment of the close cooperation and agreed to further promote cooperation between the two countries at local levels, in particular, sisterly relations established between the cities of Astana and Ha Noi in 2012; between East Kazakhstan region and the Bac Ninh province in 2024; between the cities of Aktau and Da Nang in 2025, as well as between other localities during this state visit.

VI. Strengthening regional and international cooperation

The Parties highly valued the close cooperation between the countries at regional and international organizations, and intend to continue close collaboration and mutual support within the framework of the United Nations and other international organizations, regular exchanges on regional security and political issues and international situation of mutual concern;

- agreed to continue close cooperation within the framework of international and regional organizations such as UN, CICA, ASEM, WTO, Eurasian Economic Union and others. The Vietnamese side reaffirmed its willingness to act as a bridge and support Kazakhstan in strengthening cooperation with ASEAN as well as ASEAN Member States;

- discussed the opportunities of expanding cooperation to address non-traditional security threats such as climate change, terrorism, transnational crime, as well as to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Viet Nam supports Kazakhstan’s efforts to strengthen the “Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction”, including through the possibility of an International Agency for Biological Safety and other institutional arrangements.

The Parties agreed to enhance cooperation with the international community, contributing to the global efforts to protect the environment, combat desertification and respond to climate change;

- exchanged viewpoints on international and regional matters, including recent developments in the East Sea; underscored the importance of maintaining the environment of peace, security and stability in their respective part of the world, as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of international law and the Charter of the United Nations;

- agreed that the state visit by General Secretary To Lam to the Republic of Kazakhstan would enhance the traditional friendship, shape new cooperation framework between the two countries and open new prospects for an effective and practical cooperation between Viet Nam and Kazakhstan, for the interests of the people of the two countries, for peace, stability and development in the region.

The General Secretary expressed heartfelt thanks for the warm hospitality that President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and people of Kazakhstan offered for the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation during the state visit.

Present Joint Statement was adopted on May 6, 2025 in Astana city, the Republic of Kazakhstan in Kazakh, Vietnamese and English.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Vietnam had signed a number of documents.