President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day

The Kazakh President said: “Each Kazakhstani celebrates this remarkable anniversary with a feeling of great gratitude to the generation of the victors”.

The bloodiest war against fascism left an indelible mark on the history of the people. Our noble soldiers demonstrated courage and bravery, fighting for freedom and justice. Hundreds of thousands of them died in fierce battles. Kazakhstanis’ enormous efforts and severe hardships on the home front helped bring the Victory closer, as they worked in the fields, plants and factories, said Tokayev.

The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan cherishes the memory of the military valor and selfless labor, honoring its heroes, who demonstrate true determination and courage, delivering care and support to veterans.

Kazakhstan unveiled extensive events marking 80 years since the Great Victory, hosing the large-scale military parade in the capital, naming around 500 streets after war heroes, to ensure the harsh lessons of the war are never forgotten.

The Victory Day reminds us of the importance of preserving peace and friendship in the world, said the President, noting their role in the well-being of the people and progressive progress of Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.