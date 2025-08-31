Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Jordan has become a country that is very close to our hearts, says Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Addressing the Kazakhstan-Jordan Business Forum, the Kazakh President expressed gratitude to the King of Jordan for his unwavering commitment to strengthening partnerships between Kazakhstan and Jordan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also thanked business officials for their participation in the business forum.

2. Tokayev meets Special Envoy of Sierra Leone’s President

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy of the President Sierra Leone Timothy Musa Kabba, focusing on prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

3. We are trying to make it easier for Kazakh citizens to go to Mecca and Medina — Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah on new opportunities for Kazakh pilgrims

During his official visit to Kazakhstan, Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Tawfig Al-Rabiah expressed appreciation for the country’s people and traditions. In an exclusive interview, he spoke with Kazinform News Agency about quotas, safety measures, and expanding opportunities for Kazakh citizens to perform Hajj and Umrah.

4. The future of Kazakhstan’s mining industry - expert insight

The mining industry, which provides for humanity’s basic needs, went through a turbulent 2024. Rising costs, geopolitics, and shifting demand put additional pressure on the sector. Kazinform News Agency spoke with Bauyrzhan Burkhanbekov, head of PwC Kazakhstan’s audit practice, about the key takeaways and future outlook.

5. Kairat draws Real Madrid and Arsenal in historic Champions League debut

The Kazakh club will play four home matches in Almaty, where Kairat will host Real Madrid, Belgium’s Club Brugge, Greece’s Olympiacos, and Cyprus’ Pafos. Away from home, the Almaty side will face Italy’s Inter Milan, England’s Arsenal, Portugal’s Sporting, and Denmark’s Copenhagen.

6. Kazakhstan to face Wales in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier in Astana

The match will kick off on September 4 at 19:00 local time and is expected to draw thousands of fans eager to see their team fight for an important victory on home soil.

7. Senat Open becomes a symbol of Kazakhstan’s chess renaissance - Kazakh Chess Federation President

The final of the nationwide Senat Open Сhess Tournament kicked off in Astana, bringing together 215 players who emerged from a pool of more than 3,000 competitors across Kazakhstan. The tournament began with 20 qualifying rounds in February and continued with five regional semifinals before reaching the national final.

8. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives copies of credence from foreign ambassadors

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received copies of credentials from Ukrainian Ambassador Viktor Mayko, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa, Indian Ambassador Sailas Thanga, Algerian Ambassador Athmane Mehadji, Swedish Ambassador Lars Stefan Eriksson, Belgian Ambassador Erik De Maeyer, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Sally Axworthy, Latvian Ambassador Dace Rutka, and Georgian Ambassador Levan Diasamid

9. Alexander Bublik crushes U.S. Open champion

In the opening round, Alexander Bublik faced Marin Cilic of Croatia (ranked 62nd by the ATP), who claimed the U.S. Open title in 2014. The Kazakhstani tennis player dominated the match, defeating the champion in straight sets — 6:4, 6:1, 6:4 — to advance to the second round.

10. Kazakh yurt withstands powerful storm at Burning Man festival in Nevada

Participants of the Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada experienced the impact of a powerful dust storm. For the first time, a Kazakh delegation presented a traditional national yurt at the world’s largest festival of art and self-expression. Remarkably, the yurt withstood the storm.

