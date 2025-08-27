Alexander Bublik crushes U.S. Open champion

In the opening round, Bublik faced Marin Cilic of Croatia (ranked 62nd by the ATP), who claimed the U.S. Open title in 2014. The Kazakhstani tennis player dominated the match, defeating the champion in straight sets — 6:4, 6:1, 6:4 — to advance to the second round.

Bublik’s next opponent will be the winner of the match between Italy's Lorenzo Sonego (ranked 46th) and Australia's Tristan Schoolkate (ranked 96th).

The winner of the U.S. Open 2025 will earn a record prize of $5,000,000.

As reported earlier, Rybakina of Kazakhstan has beaten the world’s top junior at the U.S. Open 2025.