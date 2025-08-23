Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadyr Zhaparov chair 7th meeting of Kazakh-Kyrgyz Supreme Interstate Council

In his remarks, the Kazakh President expressed gratitude to his Kyrgyz counterpart for the invitation and said that his official visit aimed at strengthening the Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation. According to him, Kazakhstan attaches special attention to deepening cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

2. Kazakhstan ranks among 6 countries to perform heart and lung transplantations

Kazakhstan currently ranks among the six countries in the world to perform such surgeries. It is worth noting, this April, Kazakhstan for the first time-ever performed a triple renal transplantation when three donor kidneys were transplanted into three recipients.

3. AI startups President Tokayev sees as future unicorns

On August 11, 2025, a meeting on the development of artificial intelligence was held under the chairmanship of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The President noted that he had reviewed the work of several Kazakh AI startups, some of which have the potential to become unicorns. A Kazinform News Agency correspondent took a closer look at them.

4. Not only Amur tigers: what other animals arrived in Kazakhstan

For the past five years three African lions, 13 Siberian tigers, three mountain cats, one jaguar, three caracal lynxes, two serval cats, two polar wolves, a polar bear, two white-handed gibbons, eight snow monkeys, and two Madagascar cats as well as four cranes, parrots and other avian species arrived at the country’s zoological parks.

5. ‘History of Kazakhstan in Photographs of Kazinform’ exhibition unveiled at MEGA Silk Way in Astana

The exhibition showcased a unique photographic archive, including exclusive images captured by Kazinform correspondents who documented key events in Kazakhstan’s social and political life from the 1930s to the present day.

6. Kazakhstan debuts at ASEAN Film Festival with historical film 'Tomiris'

Kazakhstan took part for the first time in the annual ASEAN Film Festival held ongoing from August 8 to 30 in the Hong Kong. The Kazakh side presented historic epic Tomiris.

7. European beekeeping giant eyes launching honey plant in Kazakhstan

The project, backed by European beekeeping company Aranynektár Kft, is aimed at producing environmentally friendly, export-oriented products that meet EU standards.

8. Kazakh athletes secure 4 gold medals at Silk Road to Tokyo in Tashkent

The Kazakh team captured four gold medals in total. Adelina Zems triumphed in the women’s 400m hurdles, while Artur Gafner secured victory in the javelin throw. The women’s 4×400m relay team — Alexandra Zalyubovskaya, Adelina Zems, Viktoriya An, and Irina Konichsheva — also struck gold, as did the mixed 4×400m relay team of Almat Tulebaev, Adelina and Vitaliy Zems, and Alexandra Zalyubovskaya.

9. Kazakh freestyle wrestlers haul 5 medals at U20 World Championships

Team Kazakhstan secured a total of five medals, including one gold. Yedige Kassimbek claimed the world title in the 125 kg weight class, while Kamil Kurugliyev (92 kg) earned silver. Bronze medals went to Nurdanat Aitanov (57 kg), Doszhan Kulgayip (74 kg), and Samir Dursunov (97 kg).

10. 2024 Paris Games champion Islam Satpayev claims gold at Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent

The athlete claimed gold in the men’s 10m air rifle shooting, scoring 250.1 points in the final. China’s Lu Dingke finished second with 249.8 points, and Park Hajun from South Korea took bronze with 228.7 points.

