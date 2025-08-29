Kazakhstan to face Wales in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier in Astana

The match will kick off at 19:00 local time and is expected to draw thousands of fans eager to see their team fight for an important victory on home soil.

Led by head coach Ali Aliev, Kazakhstan is determined to avenge their narrow defeat in Cardiff earlier in the campaign. The team hopes to capitalize on the home advantage and deliver a strong performance that will boost their chances in the qualification race.

Earlier, it was reported that Almaty’s Kairat advanced to the main stage of the UEFA Champions League after defeating Scotland’s Celtic in a dramatic playoff round.