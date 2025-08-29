EN
    Kazakhstan to face Wales in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier in Astana

    09:13, 29 August 2025

    The Kazakhstan national football team is set to host Wales in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match at the Astana Arena on September 4, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    The match will kick off at 19:00 local time and is expected to draw thousands of fans eager to see their team fight for an important victory on home soil.

    Led by head coach Ali Aliev, Kazakhstan is determined to avenge their narrow defeat in Cardiff earlier in the campaign. The team hopes to capitalize on the home advantage and deliver a strong performance that will boost their chances in the qualification race.

    Earlier, it was reported that Almaty’s Kairat advanced to the main stage of the UEFA Champions League after defeating Scotland’s Celtic in a dramatic playoff round.

    Ralina Jakisheva
