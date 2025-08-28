Tokayev meets Special Envoy of Sierra Leone’s President

During the talks on Thursday, President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan attaches utmost attention to expanding cooperation with countries in Africa.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Timothy Musa Kabba expressed his gratitude to the Kazakh leader for the opportunity to meet and delivered a special message from Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada.

The interlocutors confirmed their mutual commitment to promoting bilateral relations and deepening cooperation across different sectors.

As reported previously, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives the copies of credence from foreign ambassadors.