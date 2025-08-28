Tokayev meets Special Envoy of Sierra Leone’s President
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy of the President Sierra Leone Timothy Musa Kabba, focusing on prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the talks on Thursday, President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan attaches utmost attention to expanding cooperation with countries in Africa.
In turn, Timothy Musa Kabba expressed his gratitude to the Kazakh leader for the opportunity to meet and delivered a special message from Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada.
The interlocutors confirmed their mutual commitment to promoting bilateral relations and deepening cooperation across different sectors.
As reported previously, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives the copies of credence from foreign ambassadors.