EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tokayev meets Special Envoy of Sierra Leone’s President

    15:20, 28 August 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy of the President Sierra Leone Timothy Musa Kabba, focusing on prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Head of State meets special envoy of Sierra Leone’s president
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the talks on Thursday, President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan attaches utmost attention to expanding cooperation with countries in Africa.

    Head of State meets special envoy of Sierra Leone’s president
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In turn, Timothy Musa Kabba expressed his gratitude to the Kazakh leader for the opportunity to meet and delivered a special message from Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada.

    The interlocutors confirmed their mutual commitment to promoting bilateral relations and deepening cooperation across different sectors.

    As reported previously, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives the copies of credence from foreign ambassadors. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Africa Politics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All