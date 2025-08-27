Jordan has become a country that is very close to our hearts, says Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Addressing the forum, President Tokayev said that King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan are globally famous as "exceptionally wise, highly educated, and enlightened individuals", highlighting that “the world today needs such leaders.”

The Kazakh President expressed gratitude to the King of Jordan for his unwavering commitment to strengthening partnerships between Kazakhstan and Jordan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also thanked business officials for their participation in the business forum.

The forum that takes place as part of the official visit of King Abdullah II opens a new stage of our promising partnership, said the Kazakh President. “Certainly, the Kazakh-Jordanian Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation serves an important institutional basis for expanding our bilateral relations”.

President Tokayev said he held today the productive talks with King Abdullah II, which highlighted the common resolve to enhance the mutually beneficial partnership in years to come.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State said that Kazakhstan remains the largest economy in Central Asia, noting that the Kazakh economy shows strong growth, expanding 6.3% in the first seven months of this year, driven by high performance in manufacturing, trade and transport.

We’re keen on maintaining this momentum going by pursuing major political and economic reforms. In this context, we believe our partnership opens great opportunities in many sectors, said the Kazakh President.

It was highlighted that 12 international transport corridors, including five rail and seven road ones, pass through the territory of Kazakhstan, making the country a strategic logistics hub in Eurasia.

In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated: “Kazakhstan views atomic energy as a key strategic sustainable energy source to support the national economy”.

Kazakhstan is a leading uranium producer, taking almost 40% of the global market share. The deal on uranium projects in Jordan between Kazatomprom and JUMCO is a key step toward deepening our economic cooperation, said the President.

Photo credit: Akorda

Speaking about prospects for agricultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan, President Tokayev pointed out that Kazakhstan is a country with the sixth-largest area of arable land in the world and is among the top 10 grain exporters. The Head of State expressed the readiness to supply high quality organic, halal and ecologically balanced agricultural products to Jordan.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also pointed to prospects to boost cooperation in medicine, digitalization.

The Kazakh President stressed contacts established during the forum will open great opportunities for mutual investments, innovation and sustainable growth.

Expressing his gratitude to King Abdullah II of Jordan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted: “This visit is a testament to our close partnership and genuine friendship. Yesterday, You, Your Excellency, kindly allowed me to address to You as a friend and even a brother. It’s a great honor and privilege for me. Thanks to You, my dear brother, Jordan has become a country that is very close to our hearts. I’m absolutely convinced that our nations will always be good friends, brothers and reliable partners”.

In turn, the King of Jordan expressed his gratefulness to those attending the forum for the active participation, and hopes that the discussions held will contribute to further strengthening of economic cooperation.

Photo credit: Akorda

Taking the opportunity, I’d like to invite Kazakhstani partners to visit Jordan and to get to know first-hand what our country has to offer. On their parts, Jordanian companies intend to enter the dynamic and growing market of Kazakhstan, said King Abdullah II.

As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan made a tour of Astana Hub, Central Asia’s major innovation cluster, where they were introduced to Kazakhstan’s IT and AI breakthroughs.