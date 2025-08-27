We are trying to make it easier for Kazakh citizens to go to Mecca and Medina — Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah on new opportunities for Kazakh pilgrims

Could you share a few words about your visit to Kazakhstan?

-This is my second visit to Kazakhstan. My first visit was in September of 2022. I am truly happy to visit Kazakhstan again and really thankful for the great hospitality that I have received during my visit and my last visit. I am really impressed with the exceptional hospitality from the Kazakhstani people. I am also impressed with the quality of infrastructure and the beauty of Almaty, and the surrounding mountains are really impressive, and I truly enjoyed my visit to Kazakhstan.

How is the ministry supporting pilgrims from Central Asia, particularly from Kazakhstan? What are you doing to ensure the safety and comfort of Kazakh pilgrims?

- We welcome Kazakh pilgrims, whether they are coming for Umrah or Hajj. Last year we received 7,800 pilgrims for Umrah and almost 4,500 pilgrims for Hajj; all of them returned safely, and we were always honored to serve them. We are working to enhance our experience, first to expand the number of direct flights, and when they get there, we want to make sure that they do their Nusuk [Ed. note - the official digital platform launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to organize and facilitate pilgrimage procedures] smoothly and to ensure that they get exposed to the history that we have. We have many different historical sites related to the Prophet Muhammad and a different set of museums that they can visit, and we always encourage them to go to the circle and visit the different museums and to understand the history of the Prophet Muhammad.

What digital or logistical innovations have been implemented in recent years to enhance the pilgrimage experience?

-Definitely, digital services are crucial to enhance the experience and make it smoother. First, for pilgrims coming from Kazakhstan, they can get a visa online, and they can get it in a very few minutes. Second, when they arrive there, we have an app called Nusuk, which provides almost all services needed to perform Nusuk, whether to book for Umrah, whether to know what kind of historical sites you can visit there, or also to book a time to visit a Rauda in Al-Madina. We have the list of services in the Nusuk platform, and for pilgrims coming for Hajj, we use the digital identity to identify the pilgrims and provide exceptional services to them.

Can you share the current Hajj quota for Kazakhstan, and are there any plans to increase it in the near future?

- For Umrah there is no quota; we welcome any number. For admission we received 78,000, but we welcome anyone coming, and we are trying to make it easier for our Kazakh citizens to go to Mecca and Medina and enjoy their visit there.

For Hajj, because of the limited space, the quota agreed upon by the Organisation for Islamic Countries is one over a thousand of the Muslim population, and this limit is applicable to Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan still has more space, as they use only part of their quota.

How is the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah responding to the needs of the younger generation of Muslims who are seeking a more flexible and digital approach to pilgrimage?

- Now booking for an Umrah package can be done online easily; you can get different kinds of packages online. Also, when you get there, there are lots of services to maneuver within Mecca and Medina and understand all services through the Nusuk app. We are definitely keen to develop the digital platform, and we see younger people coming to Mecca and Medina, and definitely the younger generation uses technologies more than ever before. I want to make sure this is definitely accessible, and all these services are provided to them.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/ Kazinform

What does the recent growth in Umrah participation mean for the future?

- First, I am truly happy that the number of pilgrims coming for Umrah is increasing significantly. The number of people coming for Umrah in 2022 was 8.4 million, and in 2024 the number more than doubled; it was 16.9, and we see even growth this year from all over the world, including Kazakhstan. Again, I want to reiterate that we welcome people of Kazakhstan to visit Mecca and Medina and also enjoy the visit to the Kingdom. Even non-Muslims can visit the Kingdom, Riyadh city, and other interesting sites in the Kingdom. Everybody is welcome. The visa process is very, very simple; it only takes 5–10 minutes to get the visa. I think there will be direct flights starting in September, but nevertheless there are lots of indirect flights available for any Kazakh person to go to Saudi Arabia and visit Mecca, Medina, and other cities across the Kingdom.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia's Hajj and Umrah Ministry said over 190,000 Umrah visas have been issued since start of season.