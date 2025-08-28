Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives copies of credence from foreign ambassadors

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received copies of credentials from Ukrainian Ambassador Viktor Mayko, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa, Indian Ambassador Sailas Thanga, Algerian Ambassador Athmane Mehadji, Swedish Ambassador Lars Stefan Eriksson, Belgian Ambassador Erik De Maeyer, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Sally Axworthy, Latvian Ambassador Dace Rutka, and Georgian Ambassador Levan Diasamid.

Photo credit: Akorda

Speaking at the ceremony, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan consistently pursues a multi-vector and balanced foreign policy, noting that the country welcomes constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State expressed confidence that the newly appointed ambassadors will contribute to strengthening and expanding partnerships with Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to the ambassadors on the beginning of their diplomatic mission and conveyed his best wishes to the heads of their states.

Earlier, it was reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan attended the Kazakhstan-Jordan Business Forum in Astana.