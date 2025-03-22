Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz Meiramy

Addressing those gathered at the EXPO Center, the President said the national holiday Nauryz, Ulystyn uly kuni, is an integral part of longstanding Kazakh traditions. President Tokayev extended his warm wishes to all Kazakhstanis on Nauryz Meiramy, emphasizing the holiday’s significance as a symbol of renewal, unity, and harmony.

2. Kazakh President visits arts and crafts fair in ethno Auyl

President Tokayev toured an arts and crafts fair at the Ethno Auyl complex in Astana. This year the exhibition features artworks of craftsmen from Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Turkiye, Iran and Tajikistan.

3. Finland named happiest country, Kazakhstan leads in the CIS

Finland is ahead of Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden, while Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the list. Uzbekistan ranked 53rd, Russia 66th, and Kyrgyzstan 75th. Thus, Kazakhstan became the leader among the CIS member states.

4. What will Kazakhstan’s pavilion at EXPO 2025 in Japan look like?

Kazakhstan unveiled the design concept for its pavilion at EXPO 2025 in Osaka, which will showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage, innovative technologies, and green energy solutions.

5. Day of renewal: How Kazakhstan has changed

The article reflects on Kazakhstan’s progress and development across various sectors, symbolizing renewal in line with the spirit of Nauryz.

6. Threads of tradition: The symbolism and craftsmanship of Kazakh attire

As Kazakhstan celebrates National Clothing Day on March 18, the revival of traditional garments highlights their cultural significance. Kazinform correspondent reports on the details and meaning behind these garments, which continue to reflect craftsmanship and national pride.

7. Personal diary of legendary military commander Bauyrzhan Momyshuly on display in Astana

The exposition includes 32-volumes of works by Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, six of which are his letters. The exhibition also features a personal diary of Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, a notebook with the notes dating back to 1955-1965, his personal map, a portrait, photographs, as well as books about the Great Patriotic War.

8. New York Public Library expands collection with works of renowned Kazakh thinkers, composers

The New York Public Library has added works by Kazakh thinkers, writers, and composers to its collection, promoting Kazakh culture to international audiences. The event highlighted the contributions of two great thinkers - Abai Kunanbaiuly and Chokan Valikhanov.

9. Documentary about Jochi Khan screened in Astana

Astana hosted a private screening of a documentary film about Jochi Khan, the eldest son of Genghis Khan. The documentary was made by well-known journalist and producer Maya Bekbayeva, with the support of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan.

10.Above 1,500 unique Kazakh musical compositions added to over 100 music streaming services

Over 1,500 rare Kazakh musical pieces have been uploaded to more than 100 global streaming platforms.

