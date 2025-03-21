РУ
Kazakh President visits arts and crafts fair in ethno-auyl

14:40, 21 March 2025

The Head of State visited an arts and crafts fair in an ethno-auyl and surveyed the national games and national attires made by Kazakhstani designers, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

Photo credit: Akorda
Photo credit: Akorda
Photo credit: Akorda

This year the exhibition features artworks of craftsmen from Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Turkiye, Iran and Tajikistan.

Photo credit: Akorda
Photo credit: Akorda
Photo credit: Akorda

As earlier reported, the Head of State congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz Meiramy.

