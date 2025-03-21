Kazakh President visits arts and crafts fair in ethno-auyl
The Head of State visited an arts and crafts fair in an ethno-auyl and surveyed the national games and national attires made by Kazakhstani designers, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
This year the exhibition features artworks of craftsmen from Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Turkiye, Iran and Tajikistan.
As earlier reported, the Head of State congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz Meiramy.