Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. We should establish a barrier to destructive movements and ideologies alien to our culture – President

In his address to the participants of the IV meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to amend the legislation regulating the activity of religious associations in the country.

2. Kazakhstan’s large-scale transformations in power system are unprecedented, says Tokayev

Addressing the Ulttyq Qurultay, President Tokayev highlighted that the corps of rural akims (governors) has been renewed by 72%, with every third governor new to the civil service. New people started joining the local government system.

3. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Amal Kuni

The Head of State wished all Kazakhstanis good health and well-being on Amal Kuni, the herald of the Nauryz holiday. He said on this day people usually meet family members and close ones, the elders give the youth their blessings.

4. Kazakhstan, EU sign €3mln contract on critical raw materials

The first document is a €3 million contract aimed at development of cooperation between the EU and Central Asian countries. The agreement will enable to determine joint projects and promote best international practices on creation of sustainable and responsible supply chains in the critical raw materials sector.

5. President Tokayev backs creation of supercomputer cluster and introduction of AI solutions

President Tokayev supports the development of a national supercomputer cluster and AI-driven technologies to enhance Kazakhstan’s digital transformation and innovation.

6. Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Cyprus, Kazakhstan officials seek closer ties; Kazakhstan launches Digital Nomad project to attract global IT talents

From recent news about Kazakhstan strengthening ties with Cyprus, implementing a visa exemption agreement with Morocco, and launching its Digital Nomad Residency project to attract global IT talent, Kazinform News Agency presents a weekly review of Kazakhstan’s coverage in foreign media.

7. New 7-volume treatise on Kazakhstan’s history to be released this year

A comprehensive seven-volume work on Kazakhstan’s history, covering different periods and key events, is set to be published this year. For the first time, in the academic practice of preparing such publications, a separate volume will be devoted to the period of the Ulus of Jochi.

8. Documentary about Jochi Khan set to be screened in Kazakhstan

A new documentary exploring the life and legacy of Jochi Khan, the eldest son of Genghis Khan, will be released in Kazakhstan. The film stars young actor Shyngys Beibituly as Jochi Khan and Bolat Uzkaov as Genghis Khan.

9. Aktau to host world record event for Nauryz celebration

On March 22, 2025, an event will be held in Aktau, Kazakhstan, aimed at setting a world record for the largest gathering of people wearing traditional Kazakh costumes. Organizers hope that this event will make it into the Guinness World Records.

10.XDS Astana's Champoussin takes second, Tejada is fourth in Paris-Nice Stage 5

Cyclist Clément Champoussin of XDS Astana finished second, while his teammate Harold Tejada secured fourth place in the fifth stage of the Paris-Nice race.

