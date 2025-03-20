Finland named happiest country, Kazakhstan leads in the CIS

Finland continues to lead the ranking, ahead of Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden, while Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the list. Uzbekistan ranked 53rd, Russia 66th, and Kyrgyzstan 75th. Thus, Kazakhstan became the leader among CIS member states. In 2024, Kazakhstan was ranked 49th.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

The study covered more than 140 countries and was based on surveys in which people rated their overall life satisfaction on a scale from 0 to 10. Researchers also factored in indicators such as life expectancy, freedom, social support, and perceptions of corruption.

Finland’s success

Experts attribute Finland’s consistent success to a combination of strong trust in public institutions, a well-developed social welfare system, and the Finnish way of finding joy in simple things.

According to the Finnish Happiness Institute, equality and social support also play a key role. Finland is known for its high level of gender equality, as well as universal access to quality education and healthcare. Work-life balance is highly valued: flexible schedules, remote work options, and generous parental leave are the norm. All of this helps people maintain inner balance and avoid burnout.

Most Finns also associate their well-being not with material wealth but with a sense of control over their lives, harmony with nature, and strong social connections.

Key insights from the report

This year, the authors of the World Happiness Report focused on how caring for others and the willingness to share impact overall happiness. As Shakespeare wrote in The Merchant of Venice, caring is "twice blessed" — it blesses those who give and those who receive. The report highlights several key findings:

Benevolence is a key driver of happiness

The study shows that when a society becomes more caring and willing to help, it is the least happy individuals who benefit the most. In countries where kindness and mutual support are widespread, happiness is distributed much more evenly. Interestingly, most people significantly underestimate how likely others are to help — for instance, lost wallets are returned far more often than people expect.

Photo credit: Freepik

Sharing meals boosts happiness

One of the report’s more surprising findings is the strong link between regular shared meals and higher life satisfaction — an impact comparable to that of income or employment status. People who eat with others more often report feeling happier, experiencing fewer negative emotions, and enjoying a greater sense of support.

Family and household size matter

The highest levels of happiness are typically found in households with four to five people — a common family size in countries like Mexico and across Europe. In contrast, people living alone tend to report lower life satisfaction. However, very large households may also experience a drop in happiness, often due to financial pressures.

Social connections are especially important for young people

Loneliness among young people is becoming an alarming trend. In 2023, 19% of young adults worldwide reported having no one they could rely on for social support — a 39% increase compared to 2006.

Photo credit: Freepik

The importance of kindness and helping others

The study also found that the more people engage in volunteering, charitable giving, or simply helping strangers, the lower the rate of so-called "deaths of despair" — suicides and deaths from drug or alcohol abuse. Societies that foster a culture of care and support see significantly fewer such tragedies.

Concerning political stability

The report highlights that the rise of populism is often driven by dissatisfaction with life and declining social trust. Interestingly, people who trust others tend to lean politically left, while those with low levels of trust are more likely to veer to the right.

