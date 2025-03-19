Day of renewal: How Kazakhstan has changed

The sixth day of Nauryznama symbolizes transformation, growth, and progress. Political scientist and member of the National Kurultai, Burikhan Nurmukhamedov, highlights significant reforms adopted in recent years in Kazakhstan—these include constitutional reform, a referendum on nuclear power plant construction, changes in the election law, and the creation of the Constitutional Court. In his opinion, these steps have given a new configuration to the country’s political system and provided a certain impulse for further development, along with the changes already undertaken by the President of Kazakhstan in the context of national governance.

“This includes steps by the President such as the concept of a ‘Listening State’, the introduction of regular accountability for akims at various levels, the ‘Taza Kazakhstan’ initiative, and the national value system introduced last year. All these measures indicate that political changes are consistent and gradual, ensuring stability,” said Burikhan Nurmukhamedov.

Constitutional reform

In June 2022, Kazakhstan held a nationwide referendum on constitutional amendments. The changes affected one-third of the Basic Law—33 out of 98 articles were amended. As a result, the following transformations took place:

Kazakhstan transitioned to a presidential-parliamentary system of governance.

A ban on the President’s membership in political parties was introduced.

A Constitutional Court was established.

The electoral system was reformed, introducing a mixed system for elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats.

Party registration was simplified (the threshold was reduced fourfold, and the electoral barrier lowered from 7% to 5%).

Additionally, amendments were later introduced to seven constitutional laws, 15 codes, and 29 laws.

As the speaker emphasized, the President’s objectives focus on Kazakhstan’s development and the transformation of its governance system.

“Our country faces the challenge of adapting to the changing international geopolitical landscape. We must learn to quickly respond to global changes that impact the country’s situation,” the expert stressed.

Youth as the engine of progress

The Presidential Youth Talent Pool is one of the first public initiatives of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This program serves as a social elevator for talented youth. According to the President’s directive, selection for the talent pool is conducted once every two years. The latest data shows that 400 individuals have been included in the pool, with 271 already employed.

The expert highlights the importance of forming a core group of individuals who will be committed to positive change in the future.

"In this regard, the existence of leading groups that will drive these processes is crucial. On the one hand, these groups will contribute to qualitative changes in the nation itself. On the other, they will participate in economic, social, governance, and cultural transformations taking place in our country," said Nurmukhamedov.

He added that the President pays special attention to the role of youth in these processes. On one hand, the Presidential Youth Talent Pool is an effort to select individuals who will take on leadership responsibilities in the future. On the other, it allows young people to actively engage in state processes.

Energy independence

Another major event was the referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant, held on October 6, 2024. The number of citizens who voted in favor of the decision exceeded 5.5 million people (71.12%). The construction of the nuclear power plant is considered a key step toward ensuring Kazakhstan’s energy independence and security. On February 25, 2025, the government officially designated the Zhambyl district of the Almaty region as the site for Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant.

Renewal of the administrative system

To expand citizen participation in local governance, the President proposed the direct election of mid-level administrative leaders. On November 5, 2023, Kazakhstan held its first pilot elections for district and regional city akims.

Kazakh citizens directly elected 42 district akims and three regional city akims. Voter turnout reached 62.8%, indicating a high level of public interest in local elections. This development marks Kazakhstan’s gradual democratization of the local government system, expanding elections from villages and settlements to districts and cities. As a result of the elections, over 50% of rural akims were replaced.

Political scientist Nurmukhamedov describes these changes as a renewal of Kazakhstan’s administrative structure.

“Today, we observe frequent rotation of ministers, department heads, akims, and governors at various levels. This is reshaping the system. For instance, after 2-3 years in office, an official is expected to transition to another position. Moreover, the Majilis and Senate have undergone personnel changes, along with shifts in party leadership. The direct election of akims at different levels is another major reform. All these processes are progressing systematically and continuously,” the expert added.

Kazakh political analyst Daniyar Ashimbayev believes that strong presidential power has been a factor of consolidation and reform, ensuring stability and national unity.

“At the same time, Tokayev’s reforms were aimed at developing mechanisms for dialogue, particularly through the National Council of Public Trust and the National Kurultai. These initiatives paved the way for constitutional and legislative reforms, ensuring a more balanced system,” the speaker noted.

Additionally, the Parliament’s structure was expanded, and reforms were introduced for single-member electoral districts. Simultaneously, the government implemented a direct communication format, where akims and ministers regularly engage with citizens in a dialogue-based rather than monologue-based format.

“This structured interaction between the government and society at different levels will contribute to a more balanced and democratic system. While there have been calls for more radical reforms, excessive radicalism could be harmful to Kazakhstan. A strong government is essential for maintaining stability, especially given today’s global geopolitical challenges,” said the political analyst.

Another critical process, aside from balancing the political system, is demonopolization.

“Oligarchs at one point controlled not only economic resources but also influenced decision-making processes. Over the past three years, we have seen a gradual removal of oligarchs from political power, reducing their influence over government policy. Although this process was difficult, it has been successfully completed. The campaign to recover assets and dismantle economic monopolies has already produced significant results,” concluded Daniyar Ashimbayev.

