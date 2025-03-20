What will Kazakhstan's Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Japan look like?

The Expo will be held under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”, with sub-themes focused on “Saving Lives,” “Empowering Lives,” and “Connecting Lives.”

According to the Organizing Committee, 161 countries and 9 international organizations are set to participate, showcasing not only their culture and history but also the latest advancements in innovation and technology. The event is expected to attract around 28 million visitors.

Photo credit: QazExpoCongress

Kazakhstan’s national pavilion will be in the “Connecting Lives” thematic zone, alongside those of South Korea, Germany, Luxembourg, Nepal, Azerbaijan, Iran, Monaco, and Türkiye. Covering a total area of 75 square meters, the pavilion includes a 63-square-meter exhibition space and a 12-square-meter office area.

The interactive exhibition will take visitors through Kazakhstan’s rich history and cultural heritage — from the era of the Saka tribes and the Golden Man to the Kazakh khans, the Golden Horde, and the Silk Road. It will also feature prominent national figures, including the celebrated poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbaiuly.

Photo credit: QazExpoCongress

The pavilion will display the founding dates of the Ulus of Jochi (1224–1268) and a portrait of Jochi Khan, modeled after the statue erected in Kazakhstan’s Ulytau region. Additionally, part of the exhibition will spotlight Kazakhstan’s achievements in global sports, including Olympic victories and renowned athletes.

Pavilion concept

The pavilion’s concept is built around three core values — tolerance, unity, and potential. Its design incorporates the shanyrak, a traditional Kazakh symbol, which serves as the central element reflecting the Expo’s sub-theme “Connecting Lives.” The shanyrak represents not only a decorative feature but also a powerful symbol of cultural convergence and unity among nations.

Photo credit: QazExpoCongress

Interactive installations throughout the pavilion will explore themes of sustainable development, the transition to green technologies, and Kazakhstan’s role as a bridge between East and West. Visitors will also learn about the country’s natural reserves, resources, tourism potential, investment opportunities, and export capacity.

Innovations and technologies

One of the key technological exhibits will feature ALEM (Astana Life Ex-situ Machine) — an innovative device developed by Kazakh scientists for the long-term preservation and transportation of donor organs. Created by the Heart Center Foundation, this cutting-edge technology offers new possibilities in the field of organ transplantation, helping save more lives.

As part of Expo tradition, each participating country will hold its National Day. For Kazakhstan, August 10, 2025 — Abai Day — has been designated as the official National Day. The program will include a flag-raising ceremony, an ethnic concert, and a parade featuring Kazakh artists.

