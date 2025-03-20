Above 1,500 unique Kazakh musical compositions added to over 100 music streaming services

Kazakhstan's State Counselor Yerlan Karin took part in the event.

The country’s largest-ever music collection released by Qazaqstan Republican TV and Radio Corporation was added to the global music streaming platforms. The project is a collaboration with the Ozen music platform.

Photo credit: Akorda

The album includes 400 kyuis, 300 zhyr terme, 400 folk songs and songs of Kazakh composers, 100 fairytales, 50 lullabies and 250 retro hits of the Golden Collection. The album is unique since it contains authentic musical compositions and live recordings of the first-ever performances.

Over 1,500 musical works are now available on over 100 world music streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Yandex Music, YouTube Music, etc. and altynqor.com website of the Qazaqstan Republican TV and Radio Corporation.

According to Yerlan Karin, the collection will become a gold mine and a reliable source of information for future musicians and coming generations.

The album will be donated to the country’s national libraries, and libraries of the art universities and be also publicly available.

As earlier reported, Astana Opera celebrates Nauryz spring holiday with a Kazakh folk music concert.