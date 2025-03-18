Personal diary of legendary military commander Bauyrzhan Momyshuly on display in Astana

The exposition includes 32-volume of works by Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, six of which are his letters.

According to Gulssim Bissenova, an expert of the National Center of Manuscripts and Rare Books, Bauyrzhan Momyshuly made an invaluable contribution to the development of epistolary genre in the Kazakh literature, which is proved by his rich legacy – the letters covering the period from 1930 to the end of his life.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

The exhibition also features a personal diary of Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, a notebook with the notes dating back to 1955-1965, his personal map, a portrait, photographs, as well as books about the Great Patriotic war.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

According to major Daulet Kadyrov, chief of the Military History Museum, in January 1945, Bauyrzhan Momyshuly was appointed the Commander of the 9th Guards Rifle Division and participated in the battles in February-March. The battle map featured at the exhibition was charted by Momyshuly namely in this period. He never stopped making notes in his diary. Later, he wrote more than 20 book based on his diary. During the war he wrote a total of 38 diaries, one of which is being displayed today.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/ Kazinform

The exhibition was organized with the support of the National Military Patriotic Center of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and 115th anniversary of the great Kazakh military commander, writer and Soviet Union Hero Bauyrzhan Momyshuly.

