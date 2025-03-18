New York Public Library expands collection with works of renowned Kazakh thinkers, composers

The event gathered Denise Hibay, Director of Collections and Research at NYPL, Jason Baumann, Director of Collection Development and Global Studies, Vladimir Dyo, the founder of Global Music Partnership, and representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in the United States.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The Consul General of Kazakhstan in New York, Rauan Tleulin, presented works by distinguished Kazakh authors, including the literary legacy of AbaiKunanbaiuly, the scholarly work Abai. Philosopher.Reformer. Humanist by Zhabaykhan and RaushanAbdildin, selected works of Chokan Valikhanovcompiled by Nick Fielding, and anthologies of contemporary Kazakh prose and poetry.

Photo credit: Kazinform

“These works explore various aspects of history, culture, and literature, offering American readers a unique opportunity to engage with Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage,” said Denise Hibay.

The event highlighted the contributions of two great thinkers - Abai Kunanbaiuly and Chokan Valikhanov. Abai, a distinguished poet, philosopher, and humanist, played a vital role in shaping Kazakh literature and cultural identity. Leading global institutions, including Harvard and Oxford, study his works. In 1995, UNESCO recognized his immense contributions to world culture by including his legacy in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Chokan Valikhanov, a scholar and writer, significantly influenced intellectual thought and Kazakhstan’s national identity. His works continue to inspire generations of Kazakh thinkers and writers.

Vladimir Dyo presented the music score for the kuy “Karakemer” for solo violin and strings, composed by the renowned Kazakh composer Kuat Shildebayev. “Published for the first time in the United States, themusic score offers western musicians opportunity to expand their repertoire with unique Kazakh folklore, rooted in an epic form of musical storytelling, inspiring creative collaboration,” highlighted Vladimir Dyo.

Since its founding in 1895, the New York Public Library has grown into one of the largest library institutions in the world, with more than 90 branches across New York City. The library holds millions of books, manuscripts, and other materials, providing readers with a wider access to knowledge and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Each year, millions of visitors, including researchers, students, and tourists from around the world explore NYPL’s vast collections. As one of America’s leading cultural institutions, the library remains a key center for learning and research.

Photo credit: Kazinform

