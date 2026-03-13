Akmaral Yerekesheva earns gold at international tournament in Astana

The Alem Cup international rhythmic gymnastics tournament has ended.

Yerekesheva claimed gold in the senior all-around, scoring 112.350. Her teammate Aiym Meirzhanova took silver, and Viola Sella of Italy clinched bronze with scores 110.300 and 106.650, respectively.

Kazakhstan’s Anna Rubtsova won the junior all-around with a total score of 100.750, and her teammate Linara Jailauova was ranked second with 98.900, while Italy’s Veronica Zappaterreni was palced third with 95.800.

