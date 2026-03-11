Cirque du Soleil returns to Kazakhstan after 9 years

Cirque du Soleil is bringing its latest show OVO to Kazakhstan, with performances scheduled for June 4-7 at Barys Arena in Astana, and for June 11-15 at Almaty Arena in Almaty.

These will be the first official Cirque du Soleil tour performances in Central Asia since the troupe’s appearance in Astana during EXPO-2017. In each city, audiences will enjoy seven shows: four evening performances, two daytime shows, and a morning performance on the weekend.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 12:00 on March 14 on the Freedom SuperApp.

OVO is a production by Cirque du Soleil that introduces audiences to the world of an insect colony - a place filled with constant movement, vibrant energy, and unexpectedly touching moments. The show is built around acrobatic acts that reveal the unique traits and personalities of different characters: from powerful crickets launching from trampolines to spiders gracefully bending within their webs.

Cirque du Soleil was founded in Canada in 1984 and has since become one of the most famous circus brands in the world. The project transformed the very concept of a circus, turning it into a fusion of acrobatics, theater, music, and visual art. Since its founding, the company’s shows have been seen by more than 400 million spectators across six continents and in 86 countries. Today, the Canadian company employs over 4,000 people, including 1,200 artists from 80 countries.

