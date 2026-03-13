Elena Rybakina climbs to world No. 2 after Indian Wells victory

Elena Rybakina advanced to the semifinals of the Indian Wells tournament in the United States after she defeated world No. 5 Jessica Pegula with a score of 6-1, 7-6. Meanwhile, Poland’s Iga Swiatek, who previously had been ranked second, was unable to move past Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina (No. 9).

Next Monday, Rybakina and Swiatek are set to swap places in the WTA rankings officially.

Rybakina is now scheduled to face Svitolina as she battles for a spot in the final.

Photo credit: t.me/sportilinet

Rybakina now holds the second position with 7,523 points, trailing only Aryna Sabalenka, who leads the rankings with 10,415 points.

Earlier, Elena Rybakina cruised into the Indian Wells quarterfinals.