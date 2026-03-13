Bibisara Assaubayeva makes history as first Kazakh in Women’s Candidates

According to the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, the tournament, organized by FIDE, will take place from March 29 to April 15 in Cyprus. Eight of the world’s strongest female players will compete in a 14-round round-robin event, with the winner then challenging reigning world champion Ju Wenjun of China, who has held the title since 2018.

The lineup includes leading grandmasters such as Zhu Jiner, Aleksandra Goryachkina, Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy, Tan Zhongyi, Vaishali Rameshbabu and Kateryna Lagno.

Assaubayeva, born in 2004, began playing chess at the age of four and quickly rose through the ranks. At seven, she became Kazakhstan’s first world champion in the under-8 category. She later earned the titles of Woman Grandmaster and International Master before becoming a full Grandmaster in 2025.

The Kazakh player is also a three-time world blitz champion, winning titles in 2021, 2022 and 2025. She secured her place in the Candidates by finishing first overall in the 2024–2025 FIDE Women’s Events series.

"All of Kazakhstan is waiting for Bibisary Asaubaeva's confident game and maximum results. This is a historic start for the country," said the Federation, wishing her luck.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Bibisara Assaubayeva has recently claimed the title of one of the world's top 10 female players.