Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Foreign Ministry says over 3,300 Kazakhstanis returned home from Middle East

Over 3,300 Kazakhstani citizens have been repatriated from the Middle East through 12 flights and overland routes, the Foreign Ministry reported. Diplomatic missions continue coordinating evacuations and assisting nationals, including workers from Iran, until all citizens are safely returned.

2. No Kazakhstani nationals reported injured in Middle East crisis – MFA

Kazakhstan’s foreign missions in the countries of the region are continuously monitoring the situation, maintaining constant communication with local authorities and Kazakhstani citizens, and regularly visiting airports to ensure rapid response and immediate provision of consular and legal assistance.

3. Will Kazakhstan send troops to Gaza? Foreign Ministry clarifies

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said the country does not plan to send combat troops to Gaza, clarifying media reports about a possible deployment. Spokesperson Yerlan Zhetybayev stated that Kazakhstan may instead contribute humanitarian support such as medical units, educational grants for Palestinian students, and food aid, while any mission would comply with national law.

4. President Tokayev briefed on 2029 energy roadmap and refinery growth

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed by Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov on Kazakhstan’s fuel and energy sector development, including rising oil production and plans to expand refining capacity at major refineries. The minister also outlined new power facilities expected by 2029, while the president instructed authorities to ensure timely project implementation and introduce digital and AI technologies in the sector.

5. Kazakhstan expresses readiness to evacuate citizens of other nations from Middle East – MFA

Kazakhstan is ready to help evacuate citizens of other nations stranded in the Middle East countries, subject to seat availability on evacuation flights, official spokesperson of the country’s Foreign Ministry Yerlan Zhetybayev stated.

6. Kazakhstan to secure funding from World Bank for infrastructure projects

Kazakhstan’s parliament ratified a framework agreement with the World Bank Group institutions to expand cooperation and enable financing for major infrastructure projects. The deal will support initiatives such as highway reconstruction, rail connectivity upgrades, and construction of the Kambarata HPP-1, aiming to boost economic growth and job creation.

7. Kazakhstan strikes gold ahead of Asian Canoe Slalom Championships

The Kazakhstan national team secured its first gold medal at the 2026 ICF Canoe Slalom World Ranking Competition — Thailand Open. Alexandr Kulikov was crowned champion in the Men’s Canoe Single event. Despite picking up a two-second penalty during his run, Kulikov clocked a time of 86.51 seconds, successfully outpacing his rivals to earn the gold medal for Kazakhstan.

8. Kazakhstan breaks into Europe’s top 4 futsal teams

Portugal remains the top-ranked futsal national team in UEFA with 2,959.781 points. Kazakhstan’s national team climbed one position to rank 4th among Europe’s futsal teams. With 2,384.943 points, Kazakhstan now has a strong chance to move even higher in the ranking with further victories.

9. FC Kairat announces friendly match in late March

FC Kairat has announced a friendly match against Russia’s FC Zenit, scheduled for March 28 in Saint Petersburg. The match is described as another step in strengthening partnership ties between the two clubs and will give players an opportunity to maintain match fitness during the international break.

10.Kazakh taekwondo athletes bag five gold medals in Bulgaria

Overall, Kazakhstan's squad claimed 11 medals. Five Kazakh athletes stormed to the top of the podium, with Yerkebulan Yensegenov (54kg), Togzhan Kaznabek (57kg), Zhavokhirkhon Islamov (58kg), Eldar Birimbay (74kg), and Batyrkhan Toleugali (80kg), all claiming gold for the national team.

