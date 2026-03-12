Kazakhstan secures 42nd place among over 160 nations in global human capital ranking

"According to World Bank data, last year, 1.6 billion people living in low- and middle-income countries lacked access to social support measures. Digital barriers have also intensified social inequality. In our country, all social networks and legal online services operate without any restrictions. This demonstrates the openness of public policy and the presence of pluralism in our society. Moreover, Kazakhstan is considered one of the most advanced countries in the development of e-government systems and financial technologies," the President highlighted.

The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan will not stop at the achieved results but will continue the large-scale implementation of digitalization and artificial intelligence.

"This objective must be viewed as a matter of strategic importance. It is not merely a call of the times, but a fundamental step toward prosperity and increasing the efficiency of the state. In a word, despite a complex geopolitical landscape and internal challenges, Kazakhstan is developing steadily and moving confidently along the path of progress," Tokayev said.

Ultimately, based on the 2025 results, Kazakhstan has significantly strengthened its position in the global assessment of human capital, ranking 42nd out of over 160 countries. In the Head of State's view, this is not by accident.

Large-scale state investments in recent years are already beginning to yield tangible results and a strategic impact.

"Kazakhstan’s rise in this prestigious index shows that our public policy is guided by long-term logic and based on the right priorities: strengthening the nation's health; improving the quality of education; empowering children and youth; supporting science, culture, and sports; focusing on advanced innovation, digitalization, the adoption of artificial intelligence; and creating a comfortable social and entrepreneurial environment," the President pointed out.

The state is consistently developing these and other sectors where citizens' potential becomes the primary driver of progress. This is our fundamental choice, for in this new era, only those nations that invest in the future of their citizens will truly thrive.

"Whenever I speak at working meetings, Government sessions, or with labor collectives, I always call for an end to complacency and a refusal to rest on our laurels. We must speak openly about our challenges, seek solutions collectively, and set even more ambitious goals. I am convinced that only through this approach can we achieve real success," Tokayev said.

As reported earlier, the III Republican Forum of Maslikhat Deputies is underway at the Palace of Independence with the participation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.