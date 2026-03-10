AI speeds up stroke and cancer diagnosis in Kazakhstan

One of the key areas is the use of AI in stroke diagnosis, with the automated diagnostic system Cerebra already implemented in nine stroke centers across the country.

The technology enables the rapid detection of early signs of stroke, allowing doctors to make clinical decisions faster and begin treatment in a timely manner. As a result of the system’s introduction, the use of thrombolytic therapy has increased by 40%. In 2026, the solution is planned to be expanded to 33 stroke centers.

In oncology services, early detection solutions developed by WDSoft are being introduced. AI-powered analysis of radiological images helps identify breast and lung cancer at early stages.

The use of AI has increased the detection rate of oncological diseases by 32%, while reducing diagnostic time from 40 to 10 minutes. The project is currently being implemented in 190 medical organizations across 12 regions of the country, and its further expansion is ongoing.

Modern technologies are also being actively applied in dentistry. Aidentis solutions automatically analyze X-ray images, identify pathological changes and generate treatment recommendations. As a result, image analysis time has been reduced from one hour to one minute.

All digital solutions will be implemented on the basis of the Unified Medical Data Repository, enabling the integration of medical information systems, improving healthcare management efficiency and creating a foundation for the further development of intelligent medicine in Kazakhstan.

