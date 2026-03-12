Kazakh President highlights the nation’s major breakthroughs in infrastructure development

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said last year, the country built and repaired 1,500 kilometers of railways, which is a record high. Over 3,700 km of new railway tracks are set to be laid this year.

Additionally, efforts are underway to introduce new passenger routes, upgrade the railcar fleet, reconstruct train stations, which are more than 60 years old on average. Of them, 10 were built over a century ago.

Last year, major reconstructions began at the country’s total 124 train stations, which the country seeks to complete by late 2026.

The Kazakh president said 2025 saw the commissioning of the most awaited highway en route Astana-Almaty. Tokayev stated that among his previous tasks was the construction of a brand-new highway to connect the capital with the west. Currently, concrete work is ongoing in this direction, he added.

As well as highlighting the importance of the massive highway network, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that local roads should be also in focus.

Last year, repair works were carried out on 13,000 kilometers of roads nationwide, including 3,000km of local roads.

In 2026, 2,300km of local roads are set to be repaired. This adds up to a total of 32,000km of local roads the country eyes bringing back to normal in three years from now.

President Tokayev pointed out the importance of prioritizing the quality of road infrastructure by the Government and government agencies concerned.

Highlighting steady high growth rates in housing construction, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated: “In the past three years, 57 million square meters of housing have been commissioned.” The country has the highest housing construction rate per capita compared to its neighbors. Up to 520,000 families in cities and roughly 70,000 families in rural areas received the keys to their new homes.

As part of the ongoing efforts to develop social infrastructure, the country has built and reconstructed thousands of schools, medical, cultural, and sports facilities in the past few years.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan modernizes and builds more than 220 water facilities in 2026.