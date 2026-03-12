Kazakhstan’s biathletes to compete at World Cup stage in Estonia

The World Cup stage will take place on March 12-15.

Vladislav Kireyev, Asset Dyussenov, Vadim Kurales, and Alexandr Mukhin will perform in the men’s competitions.

Milana Geneva, Aisha Rakisheva, Darya Klimina, and Laura Kinybayeva are to start in the women’s relay.

The first race will begin with the men’s sprint on March 12 at 7:15 p.m. Astana time.

