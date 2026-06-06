Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kazakhstan marks Day of State Symbols

On June 4, Kazakhstan celebrated the Day of State Symbols, honoring the National Emblem, Flag, and Anthem that were officially adopted 34 years ago as key attributes of independence, sovereignty, unity, and national identity.

2. Kazakhstan and Cyprus set to boost cooperation in AI, transport and tourism

Kazakhstan and Cyprus agreed to strengthen economic cooperation, with Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nikos Christodoulides highlighting untapped trade potential and the need for concrete business results. The two countries identified artificial intelligence, digitalization, transport and logistics, finance, tourism, and education as key areas for expanding bilateral cooperation.

3. Balancing energy security and transition priorities - Chevron’s view on the future of global energy

Derek Magness, President of Chevron Eurasia, in an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, emphasized the importance of long-term partnerships, technological innovation, and a balanced approach to energy development in navigating geopolitical uncertainty and rising global demand, with a focus on Kazakhstan’s growing role in global energy markets.

4. Tokayev, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee hold historic talks in Astana

Kazakhstan and Hong Kong agreed to deepen cooperation during the first visit of Hong Kong’s leader to Kazakhstan, focusing on investment, finance, digitalization, AI, and transport. Both sides signaled stronger business ties and new joint project opportunities.

5. Upcoming NPP to generate up to 20% of Kazakhstan’s electricity

Kazakhstan’s upcoming nuclear power plant (NPP) is set to be a key component of the country’s long-term energy strategy, supplying up to 20% of the national electricity demand and operating for up to 60 years, with the potential for two 20-year extensions.

6. Central Asia's first brain institute launches in Almaty

Al-Farabi Kazakh National University hosted a ceremony to open the Institute of Brain, the first specialized research and education center of its kind in Central Asia.

7. Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva clinches Norway Chess 2026 title

The tournament’s press service announced the result after Assaubayeva held her lead at the top of the standings heading into the ninth and penultimate round. To secure overall victory, Bibisara Assaubayeva needed only one point from her match against her closest rival, Ukrainian chess player Anna Muzychuk.

8. How Prague Zoo brought Przewalski’s horses back to Kazakhstan

The operation began at Prague Zoo’s breeding and acclimatization center in Dolní Dobřejov, where veterinarians and keepers prepared the animals for a long journey to the Altyn Dala region of central Kazakhstan. The horses were carefully loaded into specially designed transport crates before being flown aboard a Czech Air Force CASA aircraft.

9. Kazakh Tazy to shine at World Dog Show 2026

Sarbaz, one of the prominent representatives of the Kazakh Tazy breed and a member of the NOMAD kennel club, is set to represent Kazakhstan at the World Dog Show 2026 in Bologna, Italy.

10. Documentary about Dimash Qudaibergen premieres in Madrid

The artist’s Spanish fan club, in collaboration with the association La Gran Voz Kazaja, created the project. The film was directed by emerging Spanish filmmaker David Collantes Rodríguez.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.