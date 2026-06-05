Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva clinches Norway Chess 2026 title

The tournament’s press service announced the achievement after Assaubayeva held her lead at the top of the standings heading into the ninth and penultimate round.

To secure overall victory, Bibisara Assaubayeva needed only one point from her match against her closest rival, Ukrainian chess player Anna Muzychuk.

According to Schrodinger’s Sport, the classical game ended in a draw. Muzychuk went on to win the Armageddon tiebreak, but the point from the drawn classical game was enough for Assaubayeva to secure the championship title before the final round.

For winning the tournament, Assaubayeva will receive prize money of 700,000 Norwegian kroner, approximately €63,000.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bibisara Assaubayeva had regained sole lead at Norway Chess Women 2026.