Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with visiting IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on nuclear safety, non-proliferation, and future cooperation. The sides welcomed the signing of a roadmap for cooperation through 2036 and agreements in nuclear medicine and science.

2. President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Adha

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Adha, emphasizing the values of compassion, solidarity, national unity, and interfaith harmony.

3. World leaders congratulate President Tokayev on Eid al-Adha

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received congratulatory letters and telegrams from foreign heads of state and leaders of international organizations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

4. Tokayev, Putin ink joint statement on seven pillars of friendship, good-neighborliness

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin signed and exchanged the joint statement “On seven pillars of friendship and good-neighborliness of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Russia.” The sides also exchanged agreements in education, energy and nuclear cooperation.

5. Kazakhstan and Russia sign deal to finance 1st nuclear power plant

Kazakhstan and Russia signed agreements covering the construction and financing of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant. The project will be supported through a Russian export loan, with construction expected to begin in 2027 and the first power unit planned to enter operation by 2034.

6. UN Center in Almaty to become hub for sustainable development projects

Kazakh Majilis reviewed draft laws establishing the legal and institutional framework for the full operation of the UN Regional Center on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

7. Tokayev urges AI push across EAEU

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for deeper digital integration and wider use of artificial intelligence technologies across the Eurasian Economic Union during the Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana.

8. Tokayev says EAEU trade to surpass $100 billion

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana that trade turnover among Eurasian Economic Union member states is expected to exceed $100 billion this year as the bloc continues to demonstrate stable economic growth despite global uncertainty.

9. Kazakhstan allocates 177 bn tenge for AI and digitalization development

The government earmarked 177.1 billion tenge in the 2026 budget for projects related to artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, rural internet access, and digital solutions in education.

10. Kyzylorda and Pavlodar regions to pioneer AI education in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has begun integrating artificial intelligence into its education system, with pilot projects launching in schools in the Kyzylorda and Pavlodar regions.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.