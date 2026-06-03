Kazakhstan and Cyprus set to boost cooperation in AI, transport and tourism

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said current trade figures do not reflect the full potential of the two economies.

President Tokayev stressed the importance of moving from political goodwill to concrete economic results.

He also emphasized the large number of business representatives in the Cypriot delegation signals growing interest in Kazakhstan.

Among the priority areas for cooperation are digitalization and artificial intelligence, transport and logistics, finance, tourism, and education.

During restricted-attendance talks, the Presidents discussed these areas in detail.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides held narrow-format negotiations in Astana.