Kazakhstan marks Day of State Symbols

National Anthem

The Anthem is one of the most important symbols of Kazakhstan’s independence, reflecting the nation’s spirit, historical values, and culture. The current anthem, based on the patriotic song Menin Qazaqstanym (My Kazakhstan), was adopted in 2006. It is traditionally performed while standing, with the right hand placed over the heart. The National Anthem is played at major state events, international meetings, and official ceremonies. For millions of Kazakh citizens, its performance at global sporting arenas in honor of national victories carries special meaning, symbolizing pride and unity.

National Emblem

The National Emblem was authored by architects Zhandarbek Malibekov and Shot-Aman Ualikhanov. Its concept embodies unity and statehood, with a circular form symbolizing eternity and continuity of life, reflecting the worldview of the nomadic peoples of the Great Steppe.

National Flag

The National Flag, adopted in 1992, was created by honored artist Shaken Niyazbekov. Being one of the main symbols of Independent Kazakhstan, it reflects its sovereignty, unity, and national identity.

Each year, the Head of State participates in a flag-raising ceremony, underscoring the role of the national symbols in strengthening independence and unity.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Emblem, the Flag and the Anthem embody Kazakhstan’s statehood and demonstrate its sovereignty to the world. The raised flag symbolizes the spiritual strength of the people and their aspiration to progress and creation.

Interesting facts about State Symbols of Kazakhstan

Flag design. The original version featured a red ornament near the pole, later changed to gold.

Global presence. In different years, the National Flag has been raised in Antarctica, at the North Pole, and atop some of the world’s highest peaks, including Lenin Peak, K2, Mount McKinley, and Mont Blanc.

In space. In 2015, cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov took the flag to the International Space Station, where it orbited the Earth more than 150 times.

On Everest. In 2024, climbers Anar Burasheva and Maksut Zhumaev hoisted the National Flag on the summit of Mount Everest.

Dream inspiration. Architect Shot-Aman Ualikhanov said the idea for the emblem came to him in a dream.