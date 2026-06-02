Documentary about Dimash Qudaibergen premieres in Madrid

The artist’s Spanish fan club, in collaboration with the association La Gran Voz Kazaja, created the project. The film was directed by emerging Spanish filmmaker David Collantes Rodríguez.

The screening attracted more than 130 attendees at the Palacio de Hielo cinema. Among the guests were representatives of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Spain, led by Ambassador Danat Mussayev, members of the Kazakh diaspora, representatives of public organizations, and young Kazakh singer Zhanel Ali. Earlier, the 15-year-old performer shared the stage with Dimash during his concert in Barcelona. Her rendition of Te Prometo is featured over the film’s closing credits.

The documentary is the first film project in Spain dedicated not only to the artist himself but also to his fans, known as Dears. At the heart of the story are five members of the fan community who share how they discovered Dimash’s music and how the fandom became an important part of their lives.

While working on the film, the director traveled across different regions of Spain, meeting the protagonists and exploring the phenomenon of the international community of fans united by the music of the Kazakh singer.

According to the creators, the main goal of the project is to introduce the world to what they call the “Dimash Movement” – the cultural and emotional impact the artist has on audiences around the globe.

Following the premiere, guests and fans gathered for a celebratory evening where they shared their impressions and marked the release of the film.

The documentary is scheduled to be presented at several national film festivals across Spain in the coming months. After completing its festival run, the film is expected to be released online for public viewing. Subtitles in English, Kazakh, Russian, and Chinese will be prepared for international audiences.

The filmmakers expressed their hope that the documentary will resonate not only with Dimash’s fans but also with viewers who are just beginning to discover the work of the Kazakh artist.

Earlier, Times Square shone for Dimash’s 32nd birthday.