Tokayev, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee hold historic talks in Astana

Welcoming the distinguished guest, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the exceptional importance of this visit, as it marks the first-ever visit of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to Kazakhstan.

“This visit will undoubtedly give additional impetus to the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong, and in a broader context - between Kazakhstan and China, with whom we share relations of eternal comprehensive strategic partnership. Our countries maintain a high level of political dialogue and actively develop trade, economic, and investment cooperation. The same can be said about our relations with Hong Kong,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State highlighted the unique role of Hong Kong as one of the leading financial and business centers of the world, possessing a significant potential in investment, innovations, technology, and international trade.

Tokayev expressed confidence that the current visit would open new opportunities for strengthening the mutually beneficial cooperation, expanding business contacts, and launching promising joint projects, including in the fields of investment, finance, digitalization, artificial intelligence, transport, and logistics.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked John Lee Ka-chiu for his decision to pay a visit to Kazakhstan with a large business delegation, which demonstrates a high interest of Hong Kong business community’s interest in expanding the cooperation with Kazakhstan.

For his part, John Lee Ka-chiu expressed gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for a warm welcome, confirming Hong Kong’s readiness for further strengthening of comprehensive interaction with Kazakhstan.

He said that he attaches special importance to this visit, pointing out that this is the largest delegation that has accompanied him on an overseas trip. It consists of 75 officials and entrepreneurs representing a wide range of sectors, including logistics, green energy, mining, innovation and technology, as well as education.

The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region noted that One Belt, One Road initiative put forward by the President of China, Xi Jinping, originates in Kazakhstan and serves as a vivid example of strong and friendly relations between the two countries.

In his words, Hong Kong, as the Special Administrative Region of China, is one of the active participants in implementing this initiative and, at the same time, it benefits from the expansion of regional connectivity.

The sides also discussed a number of practical issues of the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed mutual interest in further reinforcement of trade-economic cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and China had held security consultations in Astana.